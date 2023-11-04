Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the late Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the late Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed's wife.

Sanjrani, in his condolence message on Saturday, said he shared grief equally with the family of the deceased. The Chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the status of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Wasim, and Senator Sadia Abbasi, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee for Cabinet Secretariat, also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the late Senator's wife.

Expressing their heartfelt condolences to the family in separate messages, they prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a good place in the hereafter and patience to the bereaved family.