Sanjrani Condoles Martyrdom Of DSP, Others In Lakki Marwat Explosion

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 09:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of DSP Iqbal Momand and four officials who were martyred as a result of the explosion in Lakki Marvat.

In a condolence message, the Chairman said the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred officials and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

The Chairman further emphasized that the terrorists' ultimate aim is to disrupt the process of development and progress in the country, but their cowardly attacks will never succeed.

He also noted that the sacrifices made by the country's security forces in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain, and their efforts will continue until peace and security are achieved in the region.

The Chairman further added that Pakistan will always raise its voice against terrorism for the sake of peace in the region.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim also joined in condemning the terrorist incident and expressed their condolences to the families of the martyred officials.

