Sanjrani Felicitates Saudi Leadership On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Sanjrani felicitates Saudi leadership on national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani felicitated the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman Senate in his message said that the people of Pakistan, the Parliament and the government, share in the happiness of the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are historic and exemplary.

The Chairman Senate asserted that common religious, cultural and social similarities keep Pakistan and Saudi Arabia close to each other.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a common vision of development and prosperity and look forward to taking bilateral cooperation to new heights.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said, "we pray for the development, prosperity and stability of Saudi Arabia.

He said, that people of Pakistan shared in the happiness of the brothers of Saudi Arabia. Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

Apart from religious and cultural similarities, a common vision for peace and prosperity strengthens bilateral relations he added.

