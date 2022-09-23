Sanjrani felicitates Saudia Arabia on 92nd National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed his best wishes to the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on the occasion of 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The Senate Chairman, in his message conveyed felicitations and greetings for the Government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Sadiq Sanjrani has also expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We have much love and respect in our hearts for Saudi Arabia and its people," he underlined.

He reiterated his commitment to continue all kinds of support to Saudi Arabia.

The relations between the two brotherly countries would become stronger and stronger with every passing of time, he maintained.