UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Felicitates Saudia Arabia On 92nd National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sanjrani felicitates Saudia Arabia on 92nd National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed his best wishes to the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on the occasion of 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The Senate Chairman, in his message conveyed felicitations and greetings for the Government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Sadiq Sanjrani has also expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We have much love and respect in our hearts for Saudi Arabia and its people," he underlined.

He reiterated his commitment to continue all kinds of support to Saudi Arabia.

The relations between the two brotherly countries would become stronger and stronger with every passing of time, he maintained.

Related Topics

Senate Progress Saudi Arabia Saud All Government Best Love Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Deli ..

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Delivers Superior Photographic Res ..

27 minutes ago
 We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and th ..

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and this is why we think it is a bea ..

31 minutes ago
 US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

2 hours ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.