UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Felicitates Sindhi People On Culture Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Sanjrani felicitates Sindhi people on Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday extended special greetings to the Sindhi people on their Culture Day.

Each year, Sindhi people celebrated Cultural Day worldwide on the Sunday in the first week of December.

People are donning cultural dresses with Sindhi Topi (cap) and Ajrak the traditional block-printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

In his special Sindh Culture Day message to Sindhi people living across the country, Sanjrani said, the day highlights the love and importance of Sindh culture.

Sindh province is the cradle of the world's most beautiful and oldest civilization, the Indus Valley civilization.

He urged the people to take a pledge to promote the Sindhi language and traditions on the Culture day.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate World Topi December Sunday Love Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

21 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

21 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

21 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.