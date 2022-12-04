Sanjrani felicitates Sindhi people on Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday extended special greetings to the Sindhi people on their Culture Day.

Each year, Sindhi people celebrated Cultural Day worldwide on the Sunday in the first week of December.

People are donning cultural dresses with Sindhi Topi (cap) and Ajrak the traditional block-printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

In his special Sindh Culture Day message to Sindhi people living across the country, Sanjrani said, the day highlights the love and importance of Sindh culture.

Sindh province is the cradle of the world's most beautiful and oldest civilization, the Indus Valley civilization.

He urged the people to take a pledge to promote the Sindhi language and traditions on the Culture day.