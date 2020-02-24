(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday appreciated US President Donald Trump statement about Pakistan and termed it a response to the Indian propaganda.

In a statement issued here, he said the US President has lauded Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and acknowledged that Pakistan had made huge sacrifices in the war against terror and they were a counter effort of India's state sponsored terrorism.

Chairman Senate said Pakistan's government and people call for role of international community including the US President to stop the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He remarked that US President must be well aware of the new wave of human rights violations and Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and Indian state has committed serious crimes against humanity in IOK.

He said India wanted to control the region but the world was now well aware of its cheap and aggressive designs.