Sanjrani reaches Tehran on a two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, along with a Parliamentary delegation, reached Tehran on a two-day visit Pakistan Envoy to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Chairman Iran Pakistan Parliamentary friendship group Ahmad Amir-Abadi Farahani received the Parliamentary delegation, headed by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, at the airport, said a news release received here.

The delegation, led by the Chairman Senate, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

During his two day stay in Tehran, Sanjrani will call on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Chairman Senate is also expected to hold meetings with other key political figures.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani represents Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony.

Senators Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir and other senior officials of the Senate are also part of the delegation.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate, along with the delegation, reached Mashhad via chartered Plane.

Deputy Governor Mashahd and Counsellor General Arif Bhatani welcomed the delegation at the airport. Chairman Senate also paid homage to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza.