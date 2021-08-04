UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Reaches Tehran On A Two-day Visit

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sanjrani reaches Tehran on a two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, along with a Parliamentary delegation, reached Tehran on a two-day visit Pakistan Envoy to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Chairman Iran Pakistan Parliamentary friendship group Ahmad Amir-Abadi Farahani received the Parliamentary delegation, headed by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, at the airport, said a news release received here.

The delegation, led by the Chairman Senate, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

During his two day stay in Tehran, Sanjrani will call on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Chairman Senate is also expected to hold meetings with other key political figures.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani represents Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony.

Senators Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir and other senior officials of the Senate are also part of the delegation.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate, along with the delegation, reached Mashhad via chartered Plane.

Deputy Governor Mashahd and Counsellor General Arif Bhatani welcomed the delegation at the airport. Chairman Senate also paid homage to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Governor Iran Visit Mashhad Tehran Airport Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

19 minutes ago
 Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

41 minutes ago
 51,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.