Sanjrani Urges Developed Countries To Support Flood Affectees On Humanitarian Grounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sanjrani urges developed countries to support flood affectees on humanitarian grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday urged the developed countries to come forward and support Pakistan on humanitarian grounds in this hour of need.

During a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, here at the Parliament House, both the sides discussed ways to explore new avenues for further broadening the ties between Pakistan and Canada.

Sadiq also acknowledged the support and assistance provided by the global community, especially Canada.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the current flood situation in Pakistan, adding the devastating flash floods in the country had left millions of people homeless, several dead and many injured, asserting that natural disasters were a big challenge for any country or society.

He stated that no one alone could face such emergencies and calamities. A number of issues, including Kashmir and Palestine also came under discussion.

The two dignitaries also discussed ways for further cementing trade and social linkages.

"Pakistan seeks bilateral, long-term and multilateral sustainable relations with Canada," he said.

They also examined the future roadmap for bringing closer the people of the two countries.

Trade cooperation between the two countries could improve the quality of life in the entire region, he added.

Pakistan and Canada could benefit from each other's experiences. He expressed best wishes to the leadership and people of Canada.

"Free from ethnic discrimination, justice and equality-based attitudes are indispensable for the promotion of world peace. Developed countries can play an important role in ensuring respect for basic human rights in Occupied Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Sanjrani stressed.

They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, and frame ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation, increase trade, resolve visa issues and establish people-to-people contacts.

