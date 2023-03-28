SAPM chairs meeting, directs for increasing flour distribution points

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to PM Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the provision of free flour during the month of Ramzan at Circuit House Mansehra.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mahmood also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf directed the district administration and food department to increase the free flour distribution points for the provision of free flour in the district so that poor people living in remote areas to be fecilitated.

He suggested that points for the provision of flour should be established at the village council level so that a maximum number of people could take benefit.

On this occasion, Adviser Zafar Mahmood asked the district administration to ensure the provision of free flour to more than three hundred thousand targeted individuals before the 25th of Ramzan and to take strict action against anyone involved in hoarding or negligence, including food license holders.

Earlier, the district administration and the food department gave a briefing on the provision of free flour during the meeting and said that currently 91 distribution points for free wheat flour have been established all across the district.