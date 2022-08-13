UrduPoint.com

SAPM Expresses Resolve To Serve Masses With Dedication, Devotion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Abdul Ghaffar Dogar on Saturday said that he was committed to serve the masses with complete devotion and dedication round the clock.

SAPM Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar while addressing a welcome reception organized by people of the constituency NA 157, thanked them and stated that their love for him was matchless.

He said he would never forget love of the people of the constituency in his honour.

He informed that he wanted to contest elections but the PML-N leadership entrusted him with another responsibility. He stated that he would continue to serve masses with devotion and dedication. On this occasion, hundreds of the workers of PML N gave him warm welcome. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan in support of party leadership.

