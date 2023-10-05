ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, emphasized the government’s unwavering support during the inauguration ceremony of the new OPF Boys College campus here in the Federal Capital.

The Special Assistant applauded the OPF for inaugurating the new campus, catering to the educational needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis, according to a press release.

He stressed the importance of nurturing the youth in a conducive environment with access to top-quality resources, making quality education for overseas Pakistani children a paramount concern of the current administration.

Malik reaffirmed the government’s top priority of extending comprehensive assistance to overseas Pakistanis, recognizing their pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s economy.

He underlined the government’s keen interest in facilitating the integration of overseas Pakistanis into the national mainstream, citing the favorable environment for further initiatives.

Earlier today, Malik formally inaugurated the new OPF Boys College junior campus located in the H-8 sector, expressing his admiration for the facility's management and infrastructure.

Initially catering to students from Pre-Nursery to Grade 5, the OPF has ambitious plans to expand the junior campus to include O-level education in the future.