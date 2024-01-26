Open Menu

SAPM Sohrab Lays Foundation Stone OPF School Rawalpindi's New Academic Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM

SAPM Sohrab lays foundation stone OPF School Rawalpindi's new academic block

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new academic block of OPF School Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new academic block of OPF School Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, the SAPM reiterated the Government of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi, the SAPM emphasized that this initiative reflects the government's dedication to meeting the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general public, a news release said.

At present, 710 students including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis are enrolled in the said school. New Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21057 Sqr. Ft to accommodate around 300 more students. The proposed construction work of the new academic block will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

99.93 million. The new academic block includes Class Rooms, Day Care, a Conference Room, an Art Studio, a Medical Room and a Cafeteria.

Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister's vision, Mr. Malik underscored the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development's relentless efforts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates, not only domestically but globally. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, he affirmed the government's commitment to exploring all avenues to facilitate them comprehensively.

The SAPM expressed optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure for the betterment of the country.

He commended the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fostering educational growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Rawalpindi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

7 minutes ago
 Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

7 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

7 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

7 minutes ago
 Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered ..

Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in G ..

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

5 minutes ago
 Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over B ..

Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Te ..

5 minutes ago
 Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis

Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis

5 minutes ago
 Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make A ..

Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final

8 minutes ago
 FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, of ..

FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, officials

5 minutes ago
 Security cameras to be installed at sensitive poll ..

Security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: CPO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan