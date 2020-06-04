UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saraiki Scholar Prof Shaukat Mughal Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Saraiki scholar Prof Shaukat Mughal laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of eminent Saraiki linguist and academician Prof Shaukat Mughal offered at Mumtazabad near Punjnud mill on Wednesday evening.

Led by Allama Farooq Meharvi, the funeral was attended by good number of poets, writers, educationist, journalists and others.

Later, the deceased was burried in his native graveyard.

Born on June 4, 1947 in interior Pak Gate, Prof Shaukat Mughal received his early education from his local school and had matriculated from Govt Millat High School in 1963 and did his graduation from Govt Emerson College in 1968.

He qualified in Masters of urdu from Bahauddin Zakariya University. Prof Mughal had 60 books of Urdu and English to his credit.

Saraiki poets, writers, broadcasters and journalists termed his death as great loss for South Punjab people.

Among others Dr Mumtaz Baloch, Dr Maqbol Gilani,Zahoor Dharija, Mazhar Javid, Rana Faraz Noon, MD Ganga, Wasim Mumtaz and Javid Akhtar attended the funeral.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University June Prayer From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

16 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of PMLN MPA

19 seconds ago

Crime review meeting held

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.