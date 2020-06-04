Saraiki scholar Prof Shaukat Mughal laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of eminent Saraiki linguist and academician Prof Shaukat Mughal offered at Mumtazabad near Punjnud mill on Wednesday evening.

Led by Allama Farooq Meharvi, the funeral was attended by good number of poets, writers, educationist, journalists and others.

Later, the deceased was burried in his native graveyard.

Born on June 4, 1947 in interior Pak Gate, Prof Shaukat Mughal received his early education from his local school and had matriculated from Govt Millat High School in 1963 and did his graduation from Govt Emerson College in 1968.

He qualified in Masters of urdu from Bahauddin Zakariya University. Prof Mughal had 60 books of Urdu and English to his credit.

Saraiki poets, writers, broadcasters and journalists termed his death as great loss for South Punjab people.

Among others Dr Mumtaz Baloch, Dr Maqbol Gilani,Zahoor Dharija, Mazhar Javid, Rana Faraz Noon, MD Ganga, Wasim Mumtaz and Javid Akhtar attended the funeral.