Sardar Qayyum to turn AJK as true model welfare state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) : Sept. 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has reiterated his government's resolve to turn Azad Jammu Kashmir an exemplary and welfare oriented state in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Addressing various public meetings in his home constituency of Abbaspur on Sunday, he said the tempo of developmental activities will be accelerated and maximum funds will be projected for the completion of the developmental projects for the welfare of the people.

He said people will see the real change shortly and the government is determined to address the problems of the people and will remove the past ignorance.

He said that PTI government will take practical steps for the development and will solve the problems of the people particularly those living close to the line of control .

He assured that the problems of the people living near the line of control will be addressed on priority basis. He said an accountability process will be introduced and corrupt elements will be brought to book in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The cabinet Ministers addressing the public meetings said that a corruption free society will be established in the state and problems of the people will be addressed on priority basis. The AJK Prime Minister earlier visited the grave yard of his mother and offered Fathe at Dara Sher Khan.