Sargodha To Be Turned Into Green, Beautiful: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said as per the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab district Sargodha would be turned into green and attractive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said as per the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab district Sargodha would be turned into green and attractive.

Addressing a seminar at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh Sargodha on Saturday in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan drive, the commissioner said according to the vision and dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar every home, street, road, market, garden, school, college, university must be looking attractive in the district.

Commissioner said the administration of every municipal committee, district council and corporation receive complaints regarding the unhygienic streets, sanitary condition in cities and town and non availability of clean drinking water, adding these such complaints could only be removed if every individual of the society cooperate with staff of corporation and committees of his respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer said under Clean and Green drive forests would be grown on 100 acre land in the district while with the cooperation of general public a plantation drive would also be started.

On this occasion, MPA Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, leader PTI Dr Nadia Aziz, Traders, Ulemas and other senior citizens addressed the seminar.

