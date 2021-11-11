UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Holds Award Ceremony; For Top Researchers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

Sargodha University holds award ceremony; for top researchers

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar organised an award ceremony here on Thursday to acknowledge the services of six researchers, who were enlisted by the Stanford University among top two per cent researchers of the world

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar organised an award ceremony here on Thursday to acknowledge the services of six researchers, who were enlisted by the Stanford University among top two per cent researchers of the world.

The VC congratulated the faculty members on receiving recognition for their scientific contribution in their respected fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar vowed to provide full cooperation and support to accelerate research productivity in the university. He urged the researchers to engage other university colleagues through multidisciplinary groups in joint research ventures.

The vice chancellor awarded shields to the researchers as a token of appreciation. The faculty members who received global recognition for life-long and single-year citation impact over their contribution to research include: Prof Dr Farooq Anwar from the Institute of Chemistry, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz Tahir and Dr Muhammad Ashfaq from the Department of Physics, Muhammad Adnan, Prof Dr Shoaib Akhtar and Dr Abdul Malik from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Earlier this month, six faculty members and research scholars from the Sargodha University made their eminence among the top 2pc researchers in a global list, compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team.

Related Topics

World Sargodha From Top

Recent Stories

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospi ..

Dr Amir Mufti takes charge as Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS

4 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Bel ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 206Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in September ..

4 minutes ago
 OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's L ..

OPEC Maintains 2021, 2022 Forecasts for Russia's Liquids Production Unchanged

4 minutes ago
 World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln B ..

World Oil Demand Growth Revised By Some 0.16 Mln BpD - OPEC

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Austr ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.