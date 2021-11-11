Sargodha University holds award ceremony; for top researchers

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar organised an award ceremony here on Thursday to acknowledge the services of six researchers, who were enlisted by the Stanford University among top two per cent researchers of the world

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar organised an award ceremony here on Thursday to acknowledge the services of six researchers, who were enlisted by the Stanford University among top two per cent researchers of the world.

The VC congratulated the faculty members on receiving recognition for their scientific contribution in their respected fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar vowed to provide full cooperation and support to accelerate research productivity in the university. He urged the researchers to engage other university colleagues through multidisciplinary groups in joint research ventures.

The vice chancellor awarded shields to the researchers as a token of appreciation. The faculty members who received global recognition for life-long and single-year citation impact over their contribution to research include: Prof Dr Farooq Anwar from the Institute of Chemistry, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz Tahir and Dr Muhammad Ashfaq from the Department of Physics, Muhammad Adnan, Prof Dr Shoaib Akhtar and Dr Abdul Malik from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Earlier this month, six faculty members and research scholars from the Sargodha University made their eminence among the top 2pc researchers in a global list, compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team.