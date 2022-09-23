Sargodha University sends relief items to flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha sent the first consignment of relief goods to the flood victims, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the university, the collected necessities of life were handed over to the Army Relief Camp, established at the Sargodha Arts Council. University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas also visited the relief camp.

The relief items include flour, wheat, rice, ghee, biscuits, milk, juices, water, clothes, blankets and other necessities of life.

The VC said that the passion of the Pakistani nation for rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims was commendable. In this hour of difficulty, teachers, staff members and especially students of the Sargodha University were engaged in helping the flood victims, he added.

Resident Officer Faheem Arshad and Director Students Affairs Dr Mahmood Al-Hasan briefed the VC about the relief items. He said four relief camps had been established in the university where teachers and students were working voluntarily.