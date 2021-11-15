Sargodha University signs letter of intent with CEFORT

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT) of the Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal, on Nov 11, 2021 to expedite research and development activities for uplifting the olive sector in the country.

On behalf of the UoS, Prof Dr Farooq Anwar, Director ORIC, and Muhammad Rafique Dogar, Project Director CEFORT, and Director BARI signed the letter during the National Olive Festival Ceremony, held at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar applauded the efforts being made for making Pakistan self-sufficient in olive oil production.

He urged the researchers to share innovative ideas and introduce advanced techniques for promotion of olive cultivation and accelerate olive oil extraction. The industry-academia linkage will positively contribute to the knowledge economy of Pakistan, he added.

Both parties agreed to strengthen research and development activities in the olive sector including internship facilitation, co-supervision of postgraduate students, research trials/ projects, training and seminars.

According to the LoI, both parties would formulate a joint working group to devise plans and monitor its implementation.