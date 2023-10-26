SAU conducts pre-entry test for admissions on Nov 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam (SAU) will hold its pre-entry test for admission in all disciplines on November 5, 2023. For the first time, the test center will be established in Quetta, Balochistan, in addition to Public school Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur, and SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot.

According to the University Spokesperson, over 4,500 male and female candidates will participate in the test for admission to all departments of SAU, SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology, Khairpur Mirs, Information Technology Centre, and Sindh Institute of food Sciences and Technology.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements for the test and directed the organizers to make adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth test experience for the candidates.

