SAU issues successful candidates' merit list

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A merit list of new admissions to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has been issued by the varsity management with an opportunity for candidates to file their objections if any regarding their results.

The Director Admissions, SAU informed here on Thursday that the first general merit list of the district and group wise the admissions to the undergraduate degree programme 2022-23 in the university and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus Umer Kot has been displayed on university's official website.

According to the announcement, the candidates should submit objections if any regarding their admission. The objections along with relevant documents would be accepted by the office of the Director Admissions within three days. No objection will be entertained after the expiry of time.