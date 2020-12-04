SAU observed World Soil Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The agricultural and soil experts have expressed concern over the negative impact on agriculture in the province due to affecting the productivity of agricultural land, increase in salinity in ground water and release of waste chemical water into the river.

The experts demanded for soil inspection at the government level throughout the province. They made such demand at a ceremony organized on the occasion of World Soil Day at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Friday. The ceremony was organized in collaboration with the Farm Advisory Center (FFC).

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani said that along with the national economy, the source of livelihood of the majority of the people is related to agriculture, but the yield is being affected by saltwater in agriculture land.

He said that even small farmers were not following any of the precautionary measures and principles in this regard; hence environmental concerns including declining production are increasing rapidly.

He said that reckless use of pesticides in agriculture, poor fish farming practices, increased salinity in agricultural land, discharge of wastewater and industrial chemicals into the river and the use of various pesticides among other causes have had a profound and devastating effect on the environment, including groundwater. "Our agricultural lands are getting sick, so experts and the government will have to take joint action to deal with it", he said.

The Chairman Department of Soil Science and Vice President, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar said the green and productive agricultural lands are being converted into settlements and their residential and commercial use is increasing rapidly.

The urbanization and the use of pesticides are hurting agriculture, while policymakers need to prioritize bio-saline agriculture in view of the growing population, he said.

Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar emphasized the importance of soil in accordance with modern requirements and maintaining agricultural practices. He appealed to the government to make efforts to curb food shortages due to the growing population, while preventing the release of pesticides and industrial chemical waste water into the river for the survival of the environment. He also proposed to implement new agricultural policy.

The General Secretary, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, said that organic matter from our agricultural lands has been reduced to dangerous levels. The natural benefits of soil fertility have been eliminated due to the use of pesticides and soil fertility is declining rapidly, so organic natural fertilizers should be used, he said.

The FFC Manager Abdul Jalil Jarwar said that only healthy soil can produce healthy crops, for which the need to use proper fertilizers should be emphasized.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam Dr. Zahiruddin Mirani, Vice President of Soil Science Society of Pakistan Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, General Secretary Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Director of Nuclear Institute of Agriculture Muhammad Yusuf Memon, Dr. Jalil Ahmed Jarwar jointly cut the World Soil Day cake.