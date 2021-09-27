SAU VC announces setting up academic foundation

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri Monday announced the setting up of the academic foundation of the university comprising of experienced and retired professors

First ever in the history of university, the honorary corner will also be set up in recognition of the services of teachers, he said and added that importance will be given to the suggestions which received from retired professors aimed for development of academic and research.

The vice chancellor made such announcement while addressing the farewell party hosted in honor of two retired teachers of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Memon and Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Memon.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that establishment of the academic foundation will help in boosting academic and research capabilities from retired faculty members of the university and also recognize their academic and research services. In this regard, a committee consisting of working and retired professors will also be constituted soon, he informed.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Memon, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Memon, Dr. Azizullah Memon, Dr. Shams and Dr. Feroza Soomro also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Syed Ghiyas-ud-Din Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Qamar-ud-Din Chachar, Dean Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dean Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Academic Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdullah Arijo, and a large number of teachers.

