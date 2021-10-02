SAU VC emphasizes concrete measures to meet food, security climate change challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Mari has emphasized the need of adopting concrete measures in order to meet the challenges of food security and climate changes.

The world is suffering from hunger and food shortages and lack of resources as well as climate change which is causing negative impact on agricultural production, he said and added that increasing food shortages and growing poverty in Sindh, the majority of the population does not have access to adequate nutritional needs.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while addressing a simple but impressive ceremony of degree awarding to PhD Scholar Tauqeer Ahmed Sheikh here on Saturday.

There is a need for effective research on various grains including millet and research on new varieties of rice and especially hybrid seeds, he emphasized and added that agronomists and researchers should also conduct research on alternative food crops.

He said there is a need to increase yield per acre of various crops including millet, barley, rice and maize and use modern technology to improve the productivity of these grains to get food and oil from such varieties.

The recipient of Ph.D. degree, scholar from the Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Crop Production Tauqeer Ahmed Sheikh in his research on "Development of improved production technology to enhance biomass, grain and bio-fuel production of sorghum genotypes" proved that the growing population and limited resources of food were the cause of various issues, while Pakistan's economy and daily business depend on the agricultural sector and climate change is hampering better crop yields and avoiding use of modern technology is also causing crop shortages.

In addition to food, he said millet provides energy to livestock through biomass and it also provides environment friendly bio-oil, which could meet fuel and household energy needs, therefore,alternative crops and varieties would have to be introduced along with modern agricultural methods.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr.Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Supervisor, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Leghari,Supervisor, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Islamuddin Majidano and Dr.Ghulam Murtaza Jamro were also present on the occasion.