UrduPoint.com

SAU Vice Chancellor Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 09:47 PM

SAU Vice Chancellor distributes scholarship cheques among students

Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has urged the varsity students to establish a 'Scholarship Society' and asked the Students Financial Aid Office of the university to find merit-based scholarship opportunities for students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has urged the varsity students to establish a 'Scholarship Society' and asked the Students Financial Aid Office of the university to find merit-based scholarship opportunities for students.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasized for early launch of the "Students e-portal" for support in internship programmes.

He emphasized this while addressing the ceremony of cheque distribution among 74 students of the university under Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF) Phase-I on Tuesday.

He said there were great academic and unlimited scholarship opportunities in the world's top universities, for which ability and hard work are necessary.

He said hardworking students in national universities should participate in competitive examinations, because now there was no other way to achieve the destination except merit.

The youth of Sindh must take their education and research seriously, he said, adding that academic excellence was given importance to get a place in the private and public sectors. He said many scholarships are available for poor and hardworking students.

The Director, of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr.Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed that SFAO has been engaged in providing opportunities for scholarships to its meritorious students and extends awareness sessions with the full support of students.

"We also welcome new sponsors and philanthropists to provide scholarships to our talented and hardworking students", he said and informed that an e-portal will be launched for stakeholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the services and quality.

Related Topics

Sindh World Poor Education Agriculture Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in do ..

PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in domestic cricket season

31 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ..

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ends with loss to New Zealand

36 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nom ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar noms with 11

2 minutes ago
 Exchange companies agrees to remove US dollar cap

Exchange companies agrees to remove US dollar cap

42 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 Bank Al-Falah provides surgical equipment for 30 c ..

Bank Al-Falah provides surgical equipment for 30 cardiac patients

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.