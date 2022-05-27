UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Online Entry Permits To Makkah For Hajj 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started receiving applications for issuing electronically entry permits to Makkah for some sections of expatriates, including domestic workers, workers of companies and establishments operating within Makkah, and holders of seasonal work visas and those who entered into contracts with firms registered in the Ajeer system for temporary work for the upcoming Hajj season

The service, available through the "Absher Individuals" platform for permits for domestic workers, will facilitate the beneficiaries by saving time and efforts, Saudi Gazette reported.

The entry point permits for other categories can be obtained through the Muqeem electronic portal.

