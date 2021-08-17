UrduPoint.com

Saudi CGS Calls On Air Chief; Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Chief of General Staff, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al-Rowaily Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al-Rowaily commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both the Air Forces.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

