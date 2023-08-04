Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates King Abdullah Campus project at UAJ&K

The Saudi Fund for Development, Director General for Asia Operations, Dr. Saud bin Ayed Al Shammari, on Friday officially inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus project at University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJ&K)

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, along with dignitaries including Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Higher Education Commission, and Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaleem Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release issued by the Saudi Embassy here.

The King Abdullah Campus project, funded by a generous grant of $90 million from the Saudi Fund for Development, marks a significant milestone in enhancing educational facilities in Pakistan. Covering an expansive area of 365,000 square meters, the campus features 15 faculties across various disciplines including Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Economics, Linguistics, Islamic Studies, and Law. It also includes accommodation for students with six hostels and several other prominent buildings such as an auditorium, a grand mosque, and a services center.

The Primary objective of this project is to contribute to the development and expansion of the university, enabling a higher influx of students and providing them with modern facilities.

The project includes the provision of technical laboratories, classrooms, and equipment for administrative departments. With a capacity to accommodate over 10,000 students, faculty members, and staff, the campus is poised to make a positive impact on education and research in Pakistan.

During the inauguration ceremony, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support in realizing the project.

He emphasized the importance of the project in promoting standard education, socio-economic development, and sustainable growth in Pakistan.

Dr. Saud bin Ayed Al Shammari, Director General for Asia Operations at the Saudi Fund for Development, highlighted the collaborative efforts between the two countries.

He recalled the Fund's longstanding commitment to Pakistan's development, dating back to post-earthquake reconstruction in 2005.

He praised the campus as a testament to the strong partnership and the shared goal of achieving sustainable progress.

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Kaleem Abbas, stated that the Saudi government had provided unwavering support to tackle challenges and presented a progressive model.

He said through Saudi funding, the Kingdom established a modern educational institution by transforming the King Abdullah Campus into a center for advancement and collaboration. The campus was now fully equipped, symbolizing hope and strengthening the close fraternal ties between the two nations, he added.

It is noteworthy that Saudi funding for development plays a crucial role in Pakistan, aiding fundamental infrastructure and key sectors. Since 1976 in Pakistan, these funds have contributed significantly, providing financial assistance for various projects and developmental programmes, including soft development loans amounting to approximately $1.1 billion.

Additionally, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has generously granted grants of nearly $500 million, supporting 23 diverse development initiatives. This assistance, totaling $3 billion, in conjunction with $44.5 billion for oil aid, further enhances Pakistan's social and economic prosperity.

This aid strengthens Pakistan's socio-economic growth and contributes to its developmental framework, paving the way for a more robust and prosperous future.