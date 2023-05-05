UrduPoint.com

Saudi Press Attaché Shares Heartwarming Memories Of Saudi King Faisal's Historic Visit To Pakistan

Published May 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi on Friday shared a heartwarming post on his Twitter handle, commemorating the historic visit of Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz to Pakistan on May 5, 1955.

The Press Attaché shared some memorable pictures and news clippings in the Arabic language of the Prince's visit to Pakistan.

According to Dr Naif, King Faisal, who was a Prince at that time, arrived in Karachi on the mentioned date and went on to visit printing presses and ships of the Pakistan Navy. The King even had his breakfast on a battleship and witnessed a horse parade.

Furthermore, the Prince toured the radio studios and had the opportunity to meet a delegation of religious scholars during his visit to Pakistan.

"King Faisal's visit to the country was a historic moment in the bilateral relations between the two nations." Dr Naif's post on the Twitter handle reminded people of the strong bond shared by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The historic visit of King Faisal to Pakistan has been etched in the memory of the people of both countries and is a testament to the deep-rooted ties between them.

https://twitter.com/dr_naif777/status/1654370600503193601?s=48&t=ztR8HzLcr-IigIQfc30ZCA

