Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer Condoles With CM Mahmood Khan

Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:45 PM

Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer condoles with CM Mahmood Khan

Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer on Monday expressed grief over the demise of aunt of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer on Monday expressed grief over the demise of aunt of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

In his condolence message issued, the minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

