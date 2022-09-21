SBBU launches 1st international journal on Emerging Business, Economic Trends

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad has released its first International Journal of Emerging business and Economic Trends under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani.

According to a handout issue on Wednesday the journal is committed to publishing empirical and theoretical research articles that have a high impact on the management field as a whole.

The journal encourages new ideas on existing research and serves as a bridge between the academic and other research communities, policymakers and operational decision makers with guidance on strategies and techniques used to enhance performance in various management disciplines.