SBBU Shringal approves budget, constitutes committee to reduce deficit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate meeting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shringal on Tuesday approved budget of the varsity for 2022-23 with deficit and constituted a committee to rationalize the budget and reduce the shortfall.

The meeting that was chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash constituted a committee comprising representatives of finance, establishment, higher education and chancellor office for budget rationalization.

Senate members also suggested proposals to decrease deficit and increase resources.

The varsity administration was directed to bring future appointments under CP Fund and prepare a Financial Resource Development Plan.

The meeting was also presented inquiry report of Governor Inspection Team about appointment of member in Syndicate of the university.

On the occasion, provincial minster appreciated steps of university to increase resources and directed measure to control expenditures.