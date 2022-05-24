UrduPoint.com

SBCA Seeks Support Of District Administration For Demolishing Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:18 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority has sought support of the district administration and Sindh Police for demolition of a commercial building constructed on 600 Square yards in Latifabad unit 6 area.

A deputy director of SBCA has written letters to the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police in this regard.

He apprised that the demolition would be carried out in compliance with Sindh High Court's order on May 24.

