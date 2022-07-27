ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday set aside the Registrar Office's objections regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) petition to ensure overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the PTI's petition in his chamber and allowed the appeal against recent legislation on the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

The Registrar Supreme Court had raised several objections to the application including not approaching the relevant forum.