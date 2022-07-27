UrduPoint.com

SC Accepts PTI's Petition Against Registrar Office's Objections In Overseas Pakistanis' Right To Vote Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SC accepts PTI's petition against Registrar Office's objections in overseas Pakistanis' right to vote case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday set aside the Registrar Office's objections regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) petition to ensure overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the PTI's petition in his chamber and allowed the appeal against recent legislation on the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

The Registrar Supreme Court had raised several objections to the application including not approaching the relevant forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Vote Chamber Sajjad Ali

Recent Stories

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s effort ..

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

37 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

2 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.