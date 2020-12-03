SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for the Sindh government while continuing his arguments read the statements of taxi drivers Nasir Abbas and Hayat Ali Khan.

He also read the statement of Police Officer Jameel Yousaf.

Farooq H Naek while linking the incidents said that the real accused was Ahmed Omar Sheikh. This was not a case in which a body and a murder weapon had been found as this was a blind murder, he added.

He said that the events had to be linked to reach a conclusion in this case. The last constitutional witness in this case was the taxi driver, he added.

He said that the taxi driver last time saw Daniel Pearl with Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

Later, hearing was adjourned till Tuesday. Farooq H Naek would continue his arguments on Tuesday.