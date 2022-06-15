UrduPoint.com

SC Disposes Of Contempt Of Court Petition Against Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SC disposes of contempt of court petition against Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Pakistan Girls Guides Association regarding land in possession of Girls Guide Association, Punjab.

The court disposed of the case on the assurance of Additional Advocate General Punjab Qasim Chauhan, who said that the land allotted to Girls Guide Association was not being vacated. Adding the lease of the land would be renewed.

Chuahan said, if the association used the land outside the mandate, the land could be taken back.

The Girls Guide Association had filed the contempt of court petition against Sheikh Rashid in 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Punjab Interior Minister Guide Rashid 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

58 minutes ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

1 hour ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

2 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.