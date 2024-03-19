Open Menu

SC Grants Bail To Murder's Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SC grants bail to murder's accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to an accused in a murder case of Swat. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa inquired about the evidence against the accused in murder case.

Justice Irfan Saadat Khan noted that as per the record the recovery was made after pointing out by the co-accused Zahid, who already granted bail.

The court granted the bail to the accused Hanif Khan and ordered for his release. Hanif Khan was accused of killing his step father on a financial dispute.

