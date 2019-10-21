UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Issues Written Order In Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:50 PM

SC issues written order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued written order in constitutional petitions filed against the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

A nine-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

The order authored by Justice Maqbool Baqar stated, "one of the members of this Bench, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel has had a demise in his family and is not available today for hearing of the part-heard Constitution Petition No.17 of 2019. In these circumstances, hearing of the said petition cannot continue today. However, we are informed that Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel shall resume his duties next week. Accordingly, the said petition along with connected matters is adjourned to 28.10.2019 at 11:30 a.m."

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sajjad Ali 2019 Afridi Family Arab Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

26 minutes ago

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

31 minutes ago

Pellegrino pays price at rock-bottom Leganes

31 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among ..

34 minutes ago

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan B ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.