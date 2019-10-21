SC issues written order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued written order in constitutional petitions filed against the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

A nine-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

The order authored by Justice Maqbool Baqar stated, "one of the members of this Bench, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel has had a demise in his family and is not available today for hearing of the part-heard Constitution Petition No.17 of 2019. In these circumstances, hearing of the said petition cannot continue today. However, we are informed that Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel shall resume his duties next week. Accordingly, the said petition along with connected matters is adjourned to 28.10.2019 at 11:30 a.m."