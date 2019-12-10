SC observes video clip to benefit Nawaz Sharif if established its genuineness

(@fidahassanain)

The top court disposes of all review petitions pertaining to the conviction of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) The country’s top court on Tuesday its observations would benefit only Nawaz Sharif only if the genuineness of the video clip concerning former accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad was established.

The court top court also made it clear that the observations made by the Supreme Court would not influence the high proceedings.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Shah disposed of the petition filed by former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Senior lawyer Advocate Khwaja Haris appeared as counsel of Nawaz Sharif before the Supreme Court.

Nawaz Sharif through his petition had said that the Supreme Court’s verdict was per incuriam (through lack of care) because it was passed without jurisdiction and therefore merited to be reviewed.

The SC observed that it had already agreed to the review whatever was pleaded for review in the petition.

CJP Khosa observed: “If you want your right to be preserved, then we can rewrite the previous order, it is written in the judgment that there is no room for our interference and intervention in the case as the matter stays with the Islamabad High Court,”. “Let it be a judicial affair,” he further observed.

The petitioner had said that whether the judiciary was affected in any way by the revelations made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz . At this, the CJP observed that the court considered the matter in accordance with the Law, and gave ruling that the IHC has total independency for judgment on the video scandal case.

He further remarked that the applications were rejected in the light of the Constitution and how do they accept that the judiciary was affected. The CJP lamented that the comments targeted the Islamabad High Court that high court’s hands were tied. “It happens when we do not read the judgment,” the CJP remarked.

The bench also observed that the concerned parties were not sent notice as the applications were not approved. On it, Khwaja Haris said that he had come to the court for some reason. At this, the CJP observed that whatever he was asking for he had already been given.

The court said that the video clip along with its transcripts shown by Maryam Nawaz had never been proved in accordance with the law.

The SC bench headed by CJP Khosa disposed of all identical petitions in the video scandal case and observed that the video clip of Arshad Malik would only benefit Nawaz Sharif if it was properly produced before the Islamabad High Court in a pending appeal against his conviction.

In his petition, Nawaz Sharif had said that an appeal against his conviction under the NAB law was pending before the IHC. He pleaded the top court that therefore the SC had no jurisdiction to pre-empt the decision with respect to any matter that fell within the jurisdiction of IHC concerned in its appellate jurisdiction.

The petitioner said that the order issued by the Supreme Court on August 23 was in connection with the issues that were related to the appeals lying pending before Islamabad High Court—the appellant court.