SC Orders End Of Encroachments In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
The apex court has mandated elimination of encroachments around key government installations, such as the Governor House and CM House, within three days, and sought a detailed report afterwards.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued directives to clear encroachments surrounding government and private properties, including the Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Karachi.
The order, delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, emphasizes the removal of obstacles hindering public movement and the illegal closure of roads.
The court has mandated the elimination of encroachments around key government installations, such as the Governor House and CM House, within three days, and sought a detailed report afterwards.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa highlighted the responsibility of both Federal and provincial authorities in addressing encroachments and instructed that expenses for removal be borne by senior officers.
Furthermore, the court instructed authorities to engage with pedestrians to address their concerns and emphasized the preservation of historical landmarks.
The CJP also directed municipal authorities to collaborate with the Rangers to enforce these orders.
Additionally, the court instructed the Additional Attorney General to inform relevant federal institutions and security agencies about the court’s directives.
