SC Rejects Justice Qazi Faez Isa Objection On Larger Bench

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has rejected objection from counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the larger bench of top court.A 7-member larger bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up for hearing petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa against Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Tuesday.Munir A Malik while objecting over bench said some judges from this bench should recuse them from hearing the case.

Full court should be constituted barring members of Supreme Judicial CouncilJustice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " from what factors the partiality of a judge is proved. Every judge of this court discharges his duty in line with law and constitution.

Any judge of this court has no interest in any case. By mentioning the partiality of judge you are heading towards wrong direction.

The counsel Munir A Malik the judges who have to become chief justice have their interest.

2 judges of this bench are likely to become prospective chief justice. Their salary will be raised after they become chief justice.Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " you have to fortify the judiciary.

No personal objections should be raised on any judge. The confidence of people on judiciary will be dented due to objections. This is tantamount to sheer open the doors to rumours. Some judge has to become chief justice in 2025.

Do you want he should refuse to hear the case.Justice Umar Ata Bandial while rejecting the objection of counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked courts decisions are there. No one can be forced to recuse from hearing of any case. Munir A Malik Sahib please go ahead in the proceedings.

