SC Serves Notice To Chief Secretary KPK Regarding Appointment In HEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday served notices to respondents in a case against the appointment of a director in Higher education Commission (HEC).
The top court sought answer from Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary HEC in the case.
The chief justice inquired whether it was the authority of chief minister to give name of someone for the appointment of director HEC.
The CJP remarked that the teachers have been giving priority to administrative jobs in HEC instead of focusing on teaching profession. Justice Irfan Saadat remarked that the appointment seemed political.
Secretary Education KPK prayed the court to clarify a mechanism for the appointment procedure so that it would be followed.
The court adjourned the case till after the Eid. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.
Recent Stories
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Hassan Zardari for taking stringent measures against profiteering2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to steer country out of current challenges: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
SC declares Justice Saddiqui's dismissal as void2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Ministry of Defence Production2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi meets family of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to formulate complete price control mechanism: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers12 minutes ago
-
Posters appear in IIOJK with Pakistan Day greeting messages12 minutes ago
-
ISRA University hosts seminar on World TB Day12 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold delegation calls on PM, says Reko Diq project feasibility to be completed this year12 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 1,147 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs22 minutes ago