SC Serves Notice To Chief Secretary KPK Regarding Appointment In HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday served notices to respondents in a case against the appointment of a director in Higher education Commission (HEC).

The top court sought answer from Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary HEC in the case.

The chief justice inquired whether it was the authority of chief minister to give name of someone for the appointment of director HEC.

The CJP remarked that the teachers have been giving priority to administrative jobs in HEC instead of focusing on teaching profession. Justice Irfan Saadat remarked that the appointment seemed political.

Secretary Education KPK prayed the court to clarify a mechanism for the appointment procedure so that it would be followed.

The court adjourned the case till after the Eid. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

