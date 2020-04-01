SC suspends recruitment order of 132 people in Balochistan Minerals Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Balochistan High Court's recruitment order of 132 people in Balochistan's Mineral Department.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the Balochistan government appeal against BHC order.

During the course of proceedings, the court accepted the provincial government appeal for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.

The state counsel said that the recruitment process was to complete in 120 days according to the law but the department did not complete the recruitment process for several years.

He said that the provincial cabinet decided to re-advertise the posts after passage of specific time. The Balochistan High Court ordered to recruit all the applicants, he added.

He said that no one got an appointment letter and was not interviewed.

The Chief Justice asked on what basis did the high court order the recruitment?Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.