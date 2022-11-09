UrduPoint.com

SC To Examine "interesting Questions" In De-seated MPAs' Case: CJP Bandial

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SC to examine "interesting questions" in de-seated MPAs' case: CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday said that the court was looking forward to examine some really "interesting questions" in the de-seated MPAs' case from Punjab Assembly.

A three-member Supreme Court's bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the appeals against the de-seating of 25 former PTI members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial advised petitioners who had challenged their de-seating from Punjab Assembly to make the newly elected members respondents in the case.

He said that new members had been elected after the former members defected from their party.

Meanwhile, Advocate Umar Aslam, counsel for the petitioners, said that he had been hired last night to plead this case.

Addressing the counsel, the chief justice said "The court grants you time for preparation." The Supreme Court also allowed dissident MPA Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa to withdraw his appeal.

Later, the case was adjourned till the date in office.

