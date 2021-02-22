District administration Mardan here on Monday imposed a ban on excavation of rivers, canals and water streams for taking sand within the jurisdiction of the district till March 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Mardan here on Monday imposed a ban on excavation of rivers, canals and water streams for taking sand within the jurisdiction of the district till March 20.

In a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif stated that ban was imposed for safety of public properties and other infrastructures along river's bed due to constant excavation.

The violators would be punished under Criminal Procedure Code-188 while private lands situated near the government's properties also comes under the ban.