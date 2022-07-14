SCBAP condemns insult, manhandling of a physical impaired advocate by a AD&SJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday condemned the incident involving the insult and manhandling of Amir Sohail Sheikh, Advocate Supreme Court (physically impaired person), by a Additional District & Session Judge, Patoki.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President and Waseem Mumtaz Malik Secretary SCBAP observed that the relentless conduct of Additional District & Session Judge was severely against the norms and ethics of the profession as well as against judicial decorum.

They stated that the SCBAP being the apex bar of the country had always advanced its highest regards for establishment of Rule of Law, hence could not turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts, which undermined the dignity, decorum and prestige of our judiciary.

As such, this Association while endorsing the demands of Patoki Bar Association in particular and other concerned Bar Associations / Bar Councils in general, called for the urgent disciplinary action to be initiated against the Additional District & Session Judge, Patoki, so as to protect and safeguard the modesty, reverence and honor of learned Judges and Courtrooms and further to ensure that such incidents, which were likely to damage the repute of legal profession, be avoided in future, they added.