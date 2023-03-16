SCCI, TEVTA sign MoC to launch skills training program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TEVTA-KP) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) under TEVTA Sector Support GIZ programme to impart technical skills and equip business community with modern tools.

The MoU was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and Director Academics/Operations TEVTA KP Sadiq Orakzai during a ceremony held at the chamber's house on Thursday.

While the signing event, the official concerned told the participants that the agreement has been signed for next five years during which members of business community would be trained in various skills trades/fields besides on-job training programs will be launched in industries and foster the mutual cooperation between SCCI, TEVTA and German-funded GIZ program.

Apart from the SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, GIZ regional representative Tahir Orakzai, members of Chamber's Advisor Council Dr Khalid Khan, Faiz Muhammad, Sharif Khattak, former president Sherbaz Bilour, SCCI's executive members S.Minhajuddin, Laal Badshah, Javed Ahmad Khan, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Faiz Rasool, Fazal e Wahid, Shahrukh Khan, Asif Aziz, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Waqar Ahmad, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, members of business, traders, manufactures were present during the meeting.

President SCCI while speaking on the occasion termed the signing of MoC with TEVTA KP as a major step, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been confronted with enormous difficulties for the last several decades, which have impacted negatively on trade, business and industries activities that eventually triggered unemployment massively.

He added joblessness as a major challenge not only for the government as well as private sectors as well.

The SCCI chief emphasized the need for equipping educated youth with technical know-how.

He maintained that signing MoC was the similar purpose to give training to youth in various trades along with obtaining high academic qualification so that they can be able to get instant jobs with technical skills after completion of their studies.

Ishaq said the assistance from experts, especially those people having technical knowledge under training program.

He informed that SCCI is taking pragmatic steps for industries-academic linkages and has already signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with different public-private sector universities in this regard.

The chamber president stressed the need for capacity building of technical training institutions and revamping of the curricula and putting into the modern lines.

Earlier, Director academics/operations TEVTA KP Sadiq Orakzai briefed the participants regarding various skill development projects.

Sadiq Orakzai said the collaboration between institutions and the business community is the dire need of the hour.

He assured TEVTA KP will provide every possible technical assistance under the agreement.