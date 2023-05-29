SCCI vows to resolve traders' issues on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed its firm resolve to raise business community issues at every forum.

This was stated by acting president of SCCI Ejaz Khan Afridi while talking to various traders' delegations here at the chamber's house on Monday.

The traders' delegations included Anjuman e Tajraan Kochi Bazar president Saddar Gul, president of Pakistan Chemists and Drug Association G.T Road Peshawar Fazal e Wahid, former president Shah Qabool Bazar Faiz Rasool, Muhammad Ishtiaq Paracha and Bara Power Looms Association Raza Khan Afridi, CEO Musa Silk Factory, Daud Khan and others.

Members of the delegation extended heartfelt felicitation to Ejaz Khan Afridi for taking charge as acting president of the chamber.

Traders expressed hope that the acting president would play his important role in resolving their issues.

Ejaz Afridi speaking on the occasion said there will not be allowed any kind of discrimination and injustice with traders and shopkeepers.

The acting president said the SCCI believes in selfless services to the business community.

He said the door of the chamber is always open for traders.

Ejaz urged the government to provide facilities and incentives to traders, shopkeepers and industrialists which had become a major source of employment for many people and families.