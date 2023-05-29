UrduPoint.com

SCCI Vows To Resolve Traders' Issues On Priority Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SCCI vows to resolve traders' issues on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed its firm resolve to raise business community issues at every forum.

This was stated by acting president of SCCI Ejaz Khan Afridi while talking to various traders' delegations here at the chamber's house on Monday.

The traders' delegations included Anjuman e Tajraan Kochi Bazar president Saddar Gul, president of Pakistan Chemists and Drug Association G.T Road Peshawar Fazal e Wahid, former president Shah Qabool Bazar Faiz Rasool, Muhammad Ishtiaq Paracha and Bara Power Looms Association Raza Khan Afridi, CEO Musa Silk Factory, Daud Khan and others.

Members of the delegation extended heartfelt felicitation to Ejaz Khan Afridi for taking charge as acting president of the chamber.

Traders expressed hope that the acting president would play his important role in resolving their issues.

Ejaz Afridi speaking on the occasion said there will not be allowed any kind of discrimination and injustice with traders and shopkeepers.

The acting president said the SCCI believes in selfless services to the business community.

He said the door of the chamber is always open for traders.

Ejaz urged the government to provide facilities and incentives to traders, shopkeepers and industrialists which had become a major source of employment for many people and families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Road Kochi Saddar Chamber Anjuman Commerce Afridi Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

27 minutes ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

41 minutes ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

41 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

41 minutes ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

41 minutes ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.