Scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The varsity spokesman told media here Sunday that Madiha Mumtaz daughter of Mumtaz Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Biochemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Identification of Protein Markers In Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC)', Sabahat Sana daughter of Chaudary Sana Ullah in the subject of Home Economics (Housing Home Management and Interior Design) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect Of Computer Work Station Ergonomics on Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder in Software Houses of Lahore', Sobia Kiran daughter of Muhammad Tariq in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Blended Learning on Developing Creative Thinking Skills Through Flipped Classroom Among University Students', Seemab Far Bukhari daughter of Syed Sarfraz Ahmed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Religiosity And Music Liking: A Comparative Study of Muslim Listeners In US And Pakistan' and Fatima Yousuf Dar daughter of Muhammad Yousuf Dar in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'New Mammalian Remains From The Pabbi Hills of The Upper Siwaliks, Pakistan'.