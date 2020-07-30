Scholars urged to ensure implementation of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The religious scholars and clerics from different schools of thought urged to ensure implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) besides strict following of government instruction regarding hides collection on the eve of Eid Ul Azha.

The request was made by officials of district administration Attock in a meeting held to devise a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming religious festival of Eid Ul Azha- in view of pandemic with members of District Peace Committee in Attock. The meeting of district peace committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and largely was attended by members of district peace committee besides clerics from different schools of thought. Keeping in view further spread of the virus , the religious scholars were urged to play their key role in educating the masses and to protect them from the deadly pandemic on the eve of Eid Ul Azha. They were also asked to follow SoPs regarding hides collection . He said that Eid-ul-Azha would also be celebrated in peaceful manner with cooperation of Peace Committee, elders, ulema and other segments of society. He was of the view that Ulema and religious leaders could play a leading role in the fight against COVID-19 and strengthening national efforts to prevent this pandemic. He called upon the clerics, religious scholars and Ulema community to play their role in creating awareness amongst masses about the coronavirus and adopt precautionary measures besides strictly following government instructions regarding hides collection and the organizations banned by the home department would not be allowed to collect hides at any cost.

The DC said the security plan had been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places. He said recommended organizations would also maintain the record of hides. He said there was a complete ban on objectionable advertisements, graffiti, wheelie and display of weapon. He revealed that during Eid prayers police would guard 377 worship places including 329 mosques, 20 Imambargahs and 20 open places. He said all types of leaves of police officers had been canceled for Eidul Azha. He informed that on Eid-ul-Adha Collective sacrifices will be made in the province of Punjab under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). During the meeting, ulema assured the district administration to play their due role in promoting simplicity and social distancing during the Eid festival. Speaking on this occasion, President District Peace Committee Maulana Mehmood ul Hassan Touheedi supported the local administration advisory for Eid Ul Azha in view of pandemic.