School administration offers uniforms, bags to over 200 deserving students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Over 200 poor kids including orphans were given uniforms, bags, soap, and sanitizers in a ceremony held at Government Boys High School Rangpur Khera, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer Muzaffargarh Tariq Habib Farooqi was chief guest in the ceremony.

He appreciated the step of the school's administration and stated that it would surely encourage learning capabilities of students. He stated the initiative would serve as inspiration to administration to cater other schools. He hoped that other schools would also organize such sort of ceremonies in support of the deserving students of local communities.